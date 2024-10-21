Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Union Leaders Challenge Incumbents in 2025 Elections

October 20, 2024_ Five prominent labor leaders are preparing to challenge incumbent senators and political dynasty candidates in the 2025 senatorial...

21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Five prominent labor leaders are preparing to challenge incumbent senators and political dynasty candidates in the 2025 senatorial elections. The leaders, including Jerome Adonis and Sonny Matula, are seeking to unite on a pro-worker platform, focusing on wage increases and job security. They are also demanding accountability for the 72 labor leaders killed since 2016, including 68 during the Duterte administration, The Philippine Star reports. This election is a crucial moment for labor representation in the Senate and House of Representatives, with the aim of improving the rights and living conditions of workers in the Philippines.

