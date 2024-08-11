Philippines: University of Manila Against Armed Forces National Security Deal

August 11, 2024_ The University of the Philippines (UP) community has expressed strong opposition to an agreement signed with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for joint initiatives in national security and education. The ‘Declaration of Cooperation,’ signed on August 8, aims to strengthen the partnership between the university and the military, but community members fear that it could compromise academic freedom. Criticism has been raised that the agreement could make UP complicit in human rights abuses and political repression. The news was reported by the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. UP has a long history of opposing military interference, backed by previous agreements that protected students’ rights and freedom of expression.