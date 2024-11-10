Philippines: US Praises New Maritime Zones Law

November 09, 2024_ The United States praised the Philippines for adopting the Maritime Zones Act, which strengthens the country's sovereign rights over its waters, particularly in the South China Sea. The law, signed by President Marcos, aligns Philippine law with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed the importance of this law in defining the Philippines' internal waters and exclusive economic zones. National Security Advisor Eduardo Año thanked the president for signing the law, highlighting his crucial role in protecting the country's maritime sovereignty. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The Maritime Zones Act represents a significant step for the Philippines in strengthening the management of its maritime resources and ensuring compliance with international law.