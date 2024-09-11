Philippines: Vice President Duterte absent during 2025 budget discussion

September 10, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte failed to show up for the resumption of the debate on the 2025 budget after a heated exchange with some lawmakers. In a letter to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Duterte said that the Office of the Vice President has already submitted the necessary documents and has deferred to the committee's discretion regarding the proposed budget. The session, scheduled for 9 a.m., began with an hour-long wait without any OVP representatives present. During the meeting, Rep. France Castro criticized Duterte for her absence, calling her "bratinella to the max." The news was reported by United News. The OVP is requesting a budget of 2.03 billion pesos for next year.