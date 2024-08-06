Philippines: Vice President Duterte under escort of 358 soldiers and 31 policemen

August 6, 2024_ Philippine National Police chief Rommel Marbil said Vice President Sara Duterte is protected by 358 members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and 31 National Police officers. The issue has sparked mixed reactions among Filipinos, some of whom believe the security is excessive, while others see a negative intention behind this decision. Duterte also highlighted the lack of police in Mindanao, his home region, and lamented the recall of some of his security agents. Marbil confirmed that there are no perceived threats against the vice president, highlighting her popular support. The news was reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Vice President Sara Duterte is the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte and has a significant role in Philippine politics.