Sabato 19 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Vice President Duterte under scrutiny over Department of Education's ring-fenced funds

October 18, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte had direct control over the Department of Education (DepEd)’s confidential and intelligence...

19 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte had direct control over the Department of Education (DepEd)’s confidential and intelligence funds during her tenure as the agency’s secretary. Michael Poa, former DepEd undersecretary and current spokesperson for the Office of the Vice President, said that the responsibility for managing these funds rested solely with Duterte. During a hearing of the House Committee on Good Governance, Poa clarified that he had no decision-making role in the use of these funds, stressing that only the secretary and senior DipEd official were aware of the expenditures. The source of this news is Manila Standard. The investigation was launched to look into the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President and DipEd, with a focus on the certifications used to justify the expenditures.

