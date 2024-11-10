Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Vice President Duterte Under Scrutiny Over Irregularities in Reserved Funds

November 09, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is at the center of an investigation after the House of Representatives Committee on Public...

Philippines: Vice President Duterte Under Scrutiny Over Irregularities in Reserved Funds
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 09, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is at the center of an investigation after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts revealed that her office over-liquidated 23.8 million pesos in confidential funds. The committee's chairman, Rep. Joel Chua, raised questions about the accuracy of the liquidation reports, while Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez highlighted documentation issues in 158 receipts submitted to the Committee on Public Accounts. The receipts, dated 2023, raise questions about their authenticity, with Gutierrez describing the irregularities as suspicious. The source of this news is Manila Standard. The investigation aims to ensure accountability and prevent future abuses in the use of public funds.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vice president Filippine Rep. Ramon confidential funds
Vedi anche
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza