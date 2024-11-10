Philippines: Vice President Duterte Under Scrutiny Over Irregularities in Reserved Funds

November 09, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte is at the center of an investigation after the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts revealed that her office over-liquidated 23.8 million pesos in confidential funds. The committee's chairman, Rep. Joel Chua, raised questions about the accuracy of the liquidation reports, while Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez highlighted documentation issues in 158 receipts submitted to the Committee on Public Accounts. The receipts, dated 2023, raise questions about their authenticity, with Gutierrez describing the irregularities as suspicious. The source of this news is Manila Standard. The investigation aims to ensure accountability and prevent future abuses in the use of public funds.