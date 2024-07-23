Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte does not attend state of the nation address

July 22, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte said she would not attend or watch President Marcos' third state of the nation report, preferring to pay homage to Bohol's late vice governor Dionisio Victor Balite. The vice president's office explained that Duterte was in Bohol to support the local community in a time of mourning and to bring a message of hope during Bohol Day. Duterte's decision not to participate in the SONA sparked mixed reactions, but he reiterated that his relationship with Marcos remains positive. Other members of the Duterte family and some allied senators also did not attend the event. The Philippine Star reports it. During the Congressional session, several resolutions were passed and a joint committee was formed to welcome President Marcos.