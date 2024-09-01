Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte faces tough questioning in Congress

Sep 01, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faced a heated debate in Congress on Aug. 27, where she defended her proposed budget while lamenting the possible death of her legacy projects. During her hearing, she accused lawmakers of plotting her impeachment and raised concerns about her classified spending. The situation marked a significant shift from her previous years of parliamentary courtesy, with more than a dozen lawmakers ready to ask questions. The source of this news is rappler.com. The tension between Duterte and Congress reflects the growing political divisions in the country, with the Vice President recently leaving Marcos' Cabinet, signaling a breakdown in the political alliance.