Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's approval ratings drop

Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's approval ratings drop
03 novembre 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
November 02, 2024_ Recent surveys show a significant decline in Vice President Sara Duterte’s approval and trust ratings, which now fall behind those of congressional leaders. Having enjoyed high approval ratings, Duterte has seen her ratings fall to 52% for satisfaction and 59% for trust, following controversies related to the Marcos administration. President Ferdinand Marcos still maintains the highest ratings among officials, with a satisfaction rate of 66%. The Vice President, who has recently criticized the administration and is under investigation for the use of confidential funds, has formally severed ties with the government after stepping down as Education Secretary, The Philippine Star reported. The political situation in the Philippines continues to evolve, with internal tensions likely to further affect the political landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
trust ratings rating ratings highest ratings among officials
