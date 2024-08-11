Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's popularity drops, latest poll shows

August 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has recorded her lowest net satisfaction score, according to a recent survey by Social...

Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's popularity drops, latest poll shows
11 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has recorded her lowest net satisfaction score, according to a recent survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS). Despite 65% of respondents saying they are satisfied, her score has dropped to +44, a significant decline from +77 in December 2022. The survey revealed a decline in satisfaction across different age groups and regions, with the decline particularly sharp in the Luzon and Visayas regions. The source of this news is the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, recently resigned as secretary of the Department of Education, drawing criticism for her management and stance on China’s South China Sea dispute.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
vice president Visayas regions survey revealed inchiesta
Vedi anche
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza