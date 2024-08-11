Philippines: Vice President Sara Duterte's popularity drops, latest poll shows

August 11, 2024_ Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has recorded her lowest net satisfaction score, according to a recent survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS). Despite 65% of respondents saying they are satisfied, her score has dropped to +44, a significant decline from +77 in December 2022. The survey revealed a decline in satisfaction across different age groups and regions, with the decline particularly sharp in the Luzon and Visayas regions. The source of this news is the Philippine Sunday Inquirer. Sara Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, recently resigned as secretary of the Department of Education, drawing criticism for her management and stance on China’s South China Sea dispute.