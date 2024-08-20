Philippines: Volcanic smog forces classes to be suspended in Calabarzon region

August 20, 2024_ Taal Volcano has spewed volcanic smog, known as 'vog', forcing the suspension of classes in the Calabarzon region, which includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon. Health officials have advised residents to wear masks outdoors to protect themselves from the harmful effects of vog, which contains acidic droplets of volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide. Some areas of Metro Manila have also faced school closures, although the smog in this area is attributed to local pollution rather than volcanic emissions, Tempo reported. Taal Volcano, located on Pulo Island within Taal Lake, is currently under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic activity.