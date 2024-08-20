Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Volcanic smog forces classes to be suspended in Calabarzon region

August 20, 2024_ Taal Volcano has spewed volcanic smog, known as 'vog', forcing the suspension of classes in the Calabarzon region, which includes...

Philippines: Volcanic smog forces classes to be suspended in Calabarzon region
20 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Taal Volcano has spewed volcanic smog, known as 'vog', forcing the suspension of classes in the Calabarzon region, which includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon. Health officials have advised residents to wear masks outdoors to protect themselves from the harmful effects of vog, which contains acidic droplets of volcanic gas such as sulfur dioxide. Some areas of Metro Manila have also faced school closures, although the smog in this area is attributed to local pollution rather than volcanic emissions, Tempo reported. Taal Volcano, located on Pulo Island within Taal Lake, is currently under Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic activity.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
spewed Volcanic smog known as smog in this area smog
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza