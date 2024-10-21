Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: VP Sara Duterte Requested for Psychological Evaluation

October 21, 2024_ Some members of the Young Guns bloc have called for a psychological evaluation for Vice President Sara Duterte after her disturbing...

21 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Some members of the Young Guns bloc have called for a psychological evaluation for Vice President Sara Duterte after her disturbing statements, including admitting that she wants to behead President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and dig up the body of his late father. Representatives Jay Khonghun and Paolo Ortega expressed concern over Duterte’s mental stability, noting that such threats, even if made in jest, are unacceptable for a senior official. They also stressed that respect for the deceased is a core value in Philippine culture, and that leaders must maintain responsible and respectful behavior. The Philippine Star reported the news. The situation raises questions about Duterte’s ability to play such a critical role in government, especially in difficult times for the country.

