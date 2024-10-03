Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Warning for Filipinos in Israel after Missile Attack from Iran

October 03, 2024_ Filipinos living in Israel have been warned to seek shelter in safe areas following the launch of over 200 missiles by Iran towards...

03 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 03, 2024_ Filipinos living in Israel have been warned to seek shelter in safe areas following the launch of over 200 missiles by Iran towards the Jewish state. This attack came after an incursion from Lebanon, increasing tensions in the region. Philippine authorities have issued the alert to ensure the safety of their citizens abroad. The situation remains critical and evolving, with possible repercussions for the Filipino community in Israel. The news was reported by Tempo. The Philippines has a significant community of migrant workers in Israel, many of whom are employed in the domestic and healthcare sectors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after missile Attack Israel Filippine the news was reported by Tempo
