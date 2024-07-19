Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Weak domestic demand due to high interest rates

July 18, 2024_ Domestic demand in the Philippines and other emerging Asian economies remains weak amid a high interest rate environment, according to...

July 18, 2024_ Domestic demand in the Philippines and other emerging Asian economies remains weak amid a high interest rate environment, according to S&P Global Ratings. Consumer confidence is low and the benchmark interest rate is at 6.5%, the highest in 17 years. The Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.7% in the first quarter, below expectations. Household spending, which accounts for about three-quarters of growth, increased just 4.6%, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2021. BusinessWorld reports that S&P Global expects Philippine GDP growth of 5.8% this year. year, lower than the government's target. The midterm elections in the Philippines, scheduled for May 2025, could increase political uncertainty and further affect the economy.

