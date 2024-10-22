Philippines: Woman Arrested for Surrogacy-Related Human Trafficking

October 21, 2024_ A woman was arrested at Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport for alleged links to a human trafficking ring that smuggles Filipinas abroad as surrogate mothers. Freezle Rose Balando and three companions were arrested while attempting to fly to Thailand, where they were supposed to participate in a surrogacy program in exchange for $8,000 to $10,000. Investigations revealed that the women had provided false information about their trip, initially claiming they were on vacation. The Pasay City prosecutor’s office has filed legal proceedings against Balando for violating the Human Trafficking Act, Tempo reported. The Philippines’ Department of Justice has launched an investigation into a previous case in which 20 Filipinas, including 13 pregnant women, were rescued in Cambodia by a surrogacy syndicate, which is banned in the country.