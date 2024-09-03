Philippines: Work and schools suspended due to tropical storm Enteng

September 02, 2024_ The Philippine government has suspended work at all government offices and classes at all public and private schools in Metro Manila and Calabarzon due to adverse weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Enteng. The decision was communicated through a memorandum signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who stressed the importance of public safety. Private companies can decide for themselves whether to suspend operations, while essential services will continue to operate. President Marcos Jr. urged agencies to provide timely warnings to allow the public to adequately prepare. The news was reported by malaya.com.ph. Local authorities are monitoring the situation and are ready to provide assistance to communities affected by the storm.