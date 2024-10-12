Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: World Bank approves $287 million internet connectivity project

October 11, 2024_ The World Bank has approved a $287.24 million loan for a digital infrastructure project in the Philippines, aimed at improving the...

Philippines: World Bank approves $287 million internet connectivity project
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ The World Bank has approved a $287.24 million loan for a digital infrastructure project in the Philippines, aimed at improving the country’s resilience to climate change. The project involves investments in the country’s fiber optic network and connectivity for over 20 million Filipinos, ensuring security against cyber threats and climate risks. Manuela V. Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, stressed the importance of a strong connectivity infrastructure to stimulate economic growth. The project, as reported by BusinessMirror, aims to bridge the digital divide and improve access to essential services in disadvantaged areas. The World Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow by 6% this year, highlighting a favorable economic environment.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
project involves investments Banca Mondiale internet connectivity project aimed at improving
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza