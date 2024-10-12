Philippines: World Bank approves $287 million internet connectivity project

October 11, 2024_ The World Bank has approved a $287.24 million loan for a digital infrastructure project in the Philippines, aimed at improving the country’s resilience to climate change. The project involves investments in the country’s fiber optic network and connectivity for over 20 million Filipinos, ensuring security against cyber threats and climate risks. Manuela V. Ferro, World Bank Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific, stressed the importance of a strong connectivity infrastructure to stimulate economic growth. The project, as reported by BusinessMirror, aims to bridge the digital divide and improve access to essential services in disadvantaged areas. The World Bank expects the Philippine economy to grow by 6% this year, highlighting a favorable economic environment.