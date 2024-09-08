Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
Russia: Lavrov condemns Japanese historical distortions in message on 79th anniversary of end of WWII




08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 08, 2024_ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a congratulatory message to participants of a ceremony commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism. In his speech, he denounced Japan's historical distortions regarding its aggression during World War II. Lavrov stressed that Japan has never shown remorse for its actions and continues to slander Russia, while remaining silent about crimes committed by the United States. Russia, together with China and Mongolia, is working to reveal new Japanese crimes during the conflict, kcna.kp reported. Lavrov urged Japan to respect its pacifist constitution and contribute to regional and global security.

