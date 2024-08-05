Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Sinagpore: 960,000 people join 'Healthier SG' program in first year

5 August 2024_ The Singapore government's 'Healthier SG' program recorded 960,000 enrollments in its first year of operation. This initiative aims to...

5 August 2024_ The Singapore government's 'Healthier SG' program recorded 960,000 enrollments in its first year of operation. This initiative aims to improve the health of the population through a series of measures and activities promoted to encourage healthier lifestyles. The program is also expected to help reduce healthcare costs for citizens. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. 'Healthier SG' is a government initiative that aims to address the country's health challenges by promoting prevention and well-being among citizens.

