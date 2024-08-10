Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
10 August 2024_ Singapore celebrated the 59th anniversary of its National Day with a special parade in Padang on 9 August 2024. This year, the central theme of the event was 'One Nation', chosen to unite the country's diverse communities. The parade was attended by 2,000 soldiers, 1,000 students and 5,000 citizens, highlighting the strong sense of national unity. During the ceremony, the new national song 'One Singapore' was unveiled, sung in different languages of the country. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a multi-ethnic and cosmopolitan nation, is known for its cultural diversity and commitment to social harmony.

