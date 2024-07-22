Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Sinagpore: Government convenes committee to address climate change

22 July 2024_ The Government of Singapore has announced that a meeting of the Committee on Climate Change Countermeasures will be held on 25 July....

22 luglio 2024
22 July 2024_ The Government of Singapore has announced that a meeting of the Committee on Climate Change Countermeasures will be held on 25 July. The meeting will focus on three main themes: carbon emission reduction targets, energy transition and green economy. These issues are considered crucial to achieving the country's sustainable development goals. The Government has highlighted the importance of these measures for Singapore's future.工商時報 reports it. The meeting will feature experts and representatives from various sectors to discuss strategies and solutions.

