Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Sinagpore: Heavy rains lash Chennai, Tamil Nadu, causing floods and disruption

16 October 2024_ Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and other areas of Tamil Nadu, leading to flooding and traffic congestion. Authorities are...

16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
16 October 2024_ Heavy rains continue to lash Chennai and other areas of Tamil Nadu, leading to flooding and traffic congestion. Authorities are working to drain water in several areas, while the IMD has issued a red alert for the next few days. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a one-day closure for schools and colleges in several affected areas. The situation is being monitored by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who have inspected the affected areas. This is reported by தமிழ் முரசு. The heavy rains have also led to preventive public health measures and warnings for fishermen to stay away from the sea.

