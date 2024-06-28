Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Sinagpore: Italy and other European countries want to strengthen ties with Singapore
28 giugno 2024 | 11.50
Redazione Adnkronos
June 27, 2024_ President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said there is a strong desire from European countries such as Italy, Finland and Estonia to strengthen ties with Singapore. This interest is due to the sharing of common positions regarding the multilateral approach and respect for the sovereignty of international law. Furthermore, all Singapore City Councils achieved the highest ratings in four indicators for the first time in the annual operational report published by the Ministry of National Development. The news was reported by berita.mediacorp.sg. This development highlights the importance of international relations and cooperation between Singapore and European countries, including Italy.

such as Italy Italia including Italy Singapore
