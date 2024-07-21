Sinagpore: New economic measures coming on July 25

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
21 luglio 2024
21 July 2024_ The Singapore government will announce new economic measures on 25 July 2024, aimed at supporting the country's growth and stability. The measures will include tax incentives and financing for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as training programs to improve the skills of the workforce. These interventions are part of a broader plan to address global economic challenges and strengthen the resilience of the internal market. Finance Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the importance of these measures to ensure a prosperous future for all citizens. This was reported by the news site 工商時報. The new policies will be discussed in detail during a press conference scheduled for July 25.

