Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Sinagpore: New measures to protect gig economy workers
10 settembre 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
September 10, 2024_ Singapore's Parliament has debated a major bill to address the challenges of gig economy workers, MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman said. The bill includes incentives for young workers to participate in the CPF scheme and targeted career development opportunities. Aliman stressed the need to improve existing policies to ensure fairness and protection for platform workers. He also urged the government to work with platform operators to make CPF participation a win-win option for workers. Tamil Murasu reported. These measures are aimed at ensuring a more secure financial future for workers and stabilizing the labor market in Singapore.

