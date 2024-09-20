Sinagpore: New Naval Inspection Drone Developed by Local Engineering Firm

September 20, 2024_ A Singaporean engineering firm has developed an innovative drone that can operate inside ship pipelines, making inspections easier for crews. The drone is equipped with high-definition cameras and sensors, allowing for real-time transmission of images and data, thus increasing the efficiency and accuracy of inspections. Engineers say the drone can be used not only for ship inspections, but also in other industrial sectors. The news was reported by 联合早报 (Lianhe Zaobao). This development represents a significant step towards technological innovation in the maritime sector of Singapore, a major hub for trade and shipping in Asia.