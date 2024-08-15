Cerca nel sito
 
Sinagpore: New restrictions on bicycle circulation for safety reasons

August 15, 2024_ Singapore has introduced new restrictions that prohibit cycling in certain areas for safety reasons. These measures have been...

15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Singapore has introduced new restrictions that prohibit cycling in certain areas for safety reasons. These measures have been implemented with the aim of improving road safety and protecting cyclists and pedestrians. The new rules and regulations aim to ensure a safer environment for all road users. Local authorities are working to raise awareness of these changes. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore is a city-state known for its efficiency and road safety policies, which seek to reduce accidents and promote sustainable transportation.

