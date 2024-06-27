Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Sinagpore: New wave of COVID-19 and flu expected in July
27 giugno 2024 | 11.44
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ Singapore prepares to face a dual health challenge with the arrival of a simultaneous peak of COVID-19 and influenza cases expected in July. Local health authorities have warned the population to take preventive measures to reduce the spread of viruses. Hospitals and health facilities are on high alert to manage the increase in patients. The vaccination campaign has been intensified to protect the most vulnerable groups. The news site 中國時報 reports it. The authorities recommend following health guidelines and maintaining high vigilance to avoid overloading the health system.

