Sinagpore: Passenger registration at the airport restored

21 July 2024_ The passenger registration procedure has been reinstated in Singapore. Travelers must register their arrival at Singapore Airport. This...

21 July 2024_ The passenger registration procedure has been reinstated in Singapore. Travelers must register their arrival at Singapore Airport. This measure has been reintroduced to ensure the safety of passengers. Authorities urged travelers to provide accurate information when registering. Tamil Murasu reports it. This initiative aims to improve the management and safety of passenger flows in Singapore's important airport hub.