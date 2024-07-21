Sinagpore: Passenger registration at the airport restored

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
13:39
21 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
21 July 2024_ The passenger registration procedure has been reinstated in Singapore. Travelers must register their arrival at Singapore Airport. This measure has been reintroduced to ensure the safety of passengers. Authorities urged travelers to provide accurate information when registering. Tamil Murasu reports it. This initiative aims to improve the management and safety of passenger flows in Singapore's important airport hub.

