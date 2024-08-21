Cerca nel sito
 
Sinagpore: People's Party expels two members over accounting scandal
August 21, 2024_ The Singapore People's Party has expelled two members, Li Wenzong and Duanmu Zheng, over a fake accounts scandal. Additionally, Huang Shanshan has been suspended for three years for violating party rules, but will continue to serve as a Member of Parliament. These decisions were made following internal investigations that raised concerns about the party's transparency and integrity. The situation has sparked widespread public debate about the accountability of politicians in Singapore, as reported by 中國時報. The People's Party is one of Singapore's major political parties, known for its moderate stance and commitment to responsible governance.

