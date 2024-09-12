Sinagpore: Pope Francis Visits to Strengthen Ties with Vatican

October 12, 2024_ Pope Francis has arrived in Singapore, welcomed in several languages including Tamil, Chinese, Malay and English. During his visit, the Pope will attend various events and meet with key leaders of the Singapore government. This visit is expected to help strengthen relations between Singapore and the Vatican. The welcome was organized by the Singapore government and the local Catholic community, as reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, a Southeast Asian city-state, is known for its cultural and religious diversity, and the Pope's visit is a significant moment for the country's Catholic community.