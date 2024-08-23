Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Sinagpore: Record Hike in Defense Budget for 2025

August 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense in Singapore has unveiled a budget for 2025 of $647 billion, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, reaching...

Sinagpore: Record Hike in Defense Budget for 2025
23 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense in Singapore has unveiled a budget for 2025 of $647 billion, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, reaching an all-time high. The budget focuses on strengthening defense autonomy and increasing military capabilities to ensure national security. Major spending items include military investment, infrastructure construction, and personnel salaries. Military investment spending amounts to $284 billion, accounting for 43.9 percent of the total budget. This was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, a city-state in Southeast Asia, is known for its strong economy and advanced military.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
military investment investment investimento Military investment spending
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza