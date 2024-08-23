Sinagpore: Record Hike in Defense Budget for 2025

August 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense in Singapore has unveiled a budget for 2025 of $647 billion, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, reaching...

August 23, 2024_ The Ministry of Defense in Singapore has unveiled a budget for 2025 of $647 billion, up 4.7 percent from the previous year, reaching an all-time high. The budget focuses on strengthening defense autonomy and increasing military capabilities to ensure national security. Major spending items include military investment, infrastructure construction, and personnel salaries. Military investment spending amounts to $284 billion, accounting for 43.9 percent of the total budget. This was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, a city-state in Southeast Asia, is known for its strong economy and advanced military.