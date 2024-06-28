Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 11:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: 115 days of holiday planned in 2024

Singapore: 115 days of holiday planned in 2024
28 giugno 2024 | 11.52
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

28 June 2024_ In 2024, Singapore citizens will be able to enjoy a total of 115 days of holiday. Among these, there will be six consecutive holiday periods of at least three days each. This increase in vacation days has been welcomed with enthusiasm by the population, who will be able to better plan their leisure and rest activities. The news was reported by news site 工商時報. This change reflects the Singapore Government's commitment to improving the well-being of its citizens by providing more opportunities for leisure and relaxation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
been welcomed be Singapore Government's commitment Singapore
Vedi anche
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen
News to go
Calzature, brusca frenata per export e fatturato
News to go
Decreto Campi Flegrei, cosa prevede: le misure
News to go
Bonus agricoltura di 500 euro a ettaro, ecco chi lo può ottenere
News to go
Bonus 2024, ecco quelli che si possono richiedere a giugno
News to go
Ballottaggi comunali, i risultati del voto
News to go
Bonus condizionatori, come funziona
News to go
Case, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2024 prezzi in calo dello 0,1%"
News to go
Hong Kong è la città più costosa al mondo
News to go
Auto, così l'IA cambierà l'interazione fra vetture e passeggeri
News to go
Aumento prezzi voli, le tratte più care


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza