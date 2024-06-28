Singapore: 115 days of holiday planned in 2024

28 June 2024_ In 2024, Singapore citizens will be able to enjoy a total of 115 days of holiday. Among these, there will be six consecutive holiday periods of at least three days each. This increase in vacation days has been welcomed with enthusiasm by the population, who will be able to better plan their leisure and rest activities. The news was reported by news site 工商時報. This change reflects the Singapore Government's commitment to improving the well-being of its citizens by providing more opportunities for leisure and relaxation.