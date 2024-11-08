Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Singapore: $3 billion investment to upgrade Changi Airport

Singapore: $3 billion investment to upgrade Changi Airport
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 November 2024_ Singapore's Changi Airport Group (CAG) will invest S$3 billion over the next six years to upgrade Terminals 1-4 at Changi Airport. The investments will enhance baggage handling, check-in and inter-terminal connectivity, as well as replace outdated systems. From 2025, airport charges will progressively increase to fund these improvements and address rising operating costs. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) will work with CAG to monitor the performance of the air hub. The source of this news is Tamil Murasu. Changi Airport is a major air hub for the Asia-Pacific region, known for its efficiency and extensive international route network.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Civil Aviation Authority as well as Changi Airport investimento
