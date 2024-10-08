08 October 2024_ Singapore's Minister of Justice, K. Shanmugam, announced that 37 death row inmates could be released due to irregularities in legal proceedings. This situation has raised concerns among the public and raised questions about the fairness of Singapore's legal system. Shanmugam assured that the Ministry of Justice will handle the matter with utmost care to ensure the integrity of the law. The news was reported by 中國時報. Singapore, known for its rigid legal system and harsh laws against crimes, now faces a legal dilemma that could affect its international reputation.