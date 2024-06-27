Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Giugno 2024
Singapore: $6 billion in anti-money laundering assets seized

27 giugno 2024 | 13.08
Redazione Adnkronos
26 June 2024_ Singapore authorities seized $6 billion linked to criminal and money laundering activities between January 2019 and June 2024. Of this sum, $416 million was returned to victims, while $1 billion was confiscated by the state. The rest are still under investigation or prosecution, as reported in Singapore's first National Asset Recovery Strategy. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the strategy during the opening of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary meeting at Marina Bay Sands. Berita Harian reports that the strategy aims to deprive criminals of their illicit funds and return them to victims. The strategy also includes measures to improve transparency and strengthen anti-money laundering laws.

