Singapore: 60th Independence Anniversary Celebrations in 2025

Martedì 05 Novembre 2024
05 novembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
04 November 2024_ Singapore is preparing to mark its 60th anniversary of independence in 2025 with a series of celebratory events, inviting citizens to actively participate. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has stressed the importance of reflecting on shared values and renewing commitment to the country. The celebrations, under the theme 'Building Our Singapore Together', will include events such as Chingay and Singapore World Water Day, aimed at promoting multiculturalism and resilience. Wong also announced initiatives to foster community innovation and citizen engagement. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, an island nation in Southeast Asia, is known for its cultural diversity and sustainable economic development.

