Singapore: 65% increase in solar panel installations in two years

5 August 2024_ Solar panel installations in Singapore have seen a 65% increase in the last two years, reaching approximately 33,317 units. Total solar power generation capacity is now 670 megawatts, up from 405 megawatts two years ago. Experts predict that this growth will continue, with the government aiming to increase capacity to 1.5 gigawatts by 2025 and 2 gigawatts by 2030. The news is reported by 联合早报. Singapore, a major financial and technology hub in Southeast Asia, is turning to renewable energy to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.