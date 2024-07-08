Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: 69,000 people with assets of at least $10 million

July 8, 2024_ According to a recent report, there are approximately 69,000 people in Singapore with a net worth of at least $10 million. This data...

Singapore: 69,000 people with assets of at least $10 million
08 luglio 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 8, 2024_ According to a recent report, there are approximately 69,000 people in Singapore with a net worth of at least $10 million. This data reflects the growing wealth of the local population, in a context of economic and financial development. The city-state continues to be a major financial hub, attracting investors and professionals from around the world. The growth in the number of high net worth individuals is an indicator of Singapore's economic stability and attractiveness. The news site 中國時報 reports it. This phenomenon could have significant implications for the real estate market and luxury services in the region.

