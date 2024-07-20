Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:51
Singapore: 95 social accounts linked to Guo Wengui blocked

July 20, 2024_ Singapore's Home Ministry has ordered internet service providers to block 95 social media accounts linked to exiled Chinese tycoon Guo...

Singapore: 95 social accounts linked to Guo Wengui blocked
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 20, 2024_ Singapore's Home Ministry has ordered internet service providers to block 95 social media accounts linked to exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui. These accounts, present on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, spread false information with the aim of influencing public opinion in Singapore. According to the Ministry, the accounts were operated by Guo Wengui and his supporters, and published content aimed at destabilizing the country's social harmony. The measure was taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and protect Singapore's social stability. This was reported by the news site 联合早报. Guo Wengui is a Chinese entrepreneur known for his criticism of the Chinese government and his disinformation activities.

