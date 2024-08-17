Cerca nel sito
 
Singapore: A Taste of Sicily and Naples in Local Culture

August 19, 2024_ Singapore celebrates Italian culture with an event dedicated to the flavors of Sicily and Naples, bringing a piece of Italy to the...

Singapore: A Taste of Sicily and Naples in Local Culture
17 agosto 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ Singapore celebrates Italian culture with an event dedicated to the flavors of Sicily and Naples, bringing a piece of Italy to the heart of the city. The initiative includes tastings of typical dishes, such as pasta alla norma and Neapolitan pizza, prepared by Italian and local chefs, creating a gastronomic bridge between the two cultures. This event not only promotes Italian cuisine, but also provides an opportunity for Singaporeans to immerse themselves in the world-renowned Italian culinary tradition. The event attracted a large audience, demonstrating the appreciation for Italian food culture in Singapore, as reported by moneyfm893.sg. The event is part of a broader context of cultural exchanges between Italy and Singapore, highlighting the importance of cuisine as a vehicle for connecting nations.

