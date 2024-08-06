Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Access permits for humanitarian aid after the floods

06 August 2024_ After the recent floods, Singapore has granted access permits to foreign citizens to facilitate the sending of humanitarian aid. This...

Singapore: Access permits for humanitarian aid after the floods
06 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 August 2024_ After the recent floods, Singapore has granted access permits to foreign citizens to facilitate the sending of humanitarian aid. This measure will allow many people to receive assistance in the flood-affected areas, where rescue operations are in full swing. Local authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure that the needs of the affected populations are met. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. The floods have had a significant impact on several communities, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in emergency situations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza