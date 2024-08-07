Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: Accident at Changi airport with an out-of-control excavator

07 August 2024_ An excavator caused an accident at Changi Airport in Singapore, creating panic among passengers. The incident took place in the...

Singapore: Accident at Changi airport with an out-of-control excavator
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ An excavator caused an accident at Changi Airport in Singapore, creating panic among passengers. The incident took place in the loading area, where the excavator got out of control, causing confusion and concern. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the event raised questions about the operational safety of the airport. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future similar incidents. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, known for its state-of-the-art airport, continues to work to ensure the safety and efficiency of its aviation operations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
incident the incident took place loading area an Accident at Changi Airport
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza