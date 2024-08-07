Singapore: Accident at Changi airport with an out-of-control excavator

07 August 2024_ An excavator caused an accident at Changi Airport in Singapore, creating panic among passengers. The incident took place in the loading area, where the excavator got out of control, causing confusion and concern. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the event raised questions about the operational safety of the airport. Authorities are investigating the incident to prevent future similar incidents. The news was reported by Tamil Murasu. Singapore, known for its state-of-the-art airport, continues to work to ensure the safety and efficiency of its aviation operations.