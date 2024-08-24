Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Singapore: Acqua e Farina, a new Italian restaurant in Keong Saik
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 24, 2024_ Acqua e Farina, an Italian restaurant, has opened its doors in Keong Saik Road, Singapore, following the success of its first location at The Rail Mall. Founders, chefs Antonio Manetto and Roberto Galbiati, bring an authentic Italian dining experience, using fresh ingredients sourced from Italy. The restaurant offers unique dishes such as Montanara pizza and sea urchin risotto, in a cozy setting designed by an Italian architect. News of Acqua e Farina's opening has also sparked interest in Italy, highlighting the love for Italian cuisine abroad, as reported by therantingpanda.com. The restaurant is open from Tuesday to Sunday, providing a great opportunity to enjoy authentic Italian cuisine in Singapore.

