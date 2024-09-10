Singapore: Acqua e Farina opens its second restaurant celebrating Italian cuisine

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
09 September 2024_ Acqua e Farina, an Italian restaurant that celebrates the authentic flavours of Italy, has opened its second location on Keong Saik Road, Singapore. Established in 2016, the restaurant is run by two expert chefs, Antonio Manetto and Roberto Galbiati, who combine the culinary traditions of Southern and Northern Italy. The menu offers a variety of traditional and innovative dishes, with fresh ingredients imported directly from Italy. The news was reported by msgt.com.sg. Acqua e Farina aims to be a reference point for lovers of Italian cuisine, promising a unique gastronomic experience in the heart of the city.

