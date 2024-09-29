Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Singapore: Action Party Promotes Employment for Seniors with 200 Events

September 29, 2024_ Action Party Group Chairman Chen Shilong announced that the Ministry of Manpower will review the employment situation of older...

29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Action Party Group Chairman Chen Shilong announced that the Ministry of Manpower will review the employment situation of older workers and continue to promote their employment. In the coming year, the party will organize 200 events to keep older people active, providing job opportunities and support through the SSIG program. This initiative aims to ensure that older people can remain an integral part of the workforce and community. The news was reported by 早报星期天. The Action Party is one of the major political parties in Singapore, known for its commitment to improving the living conditions of citizens, especially the most vulnerable segments of the population.

