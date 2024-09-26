Singapore: ADB raises growth forecast for city-state

September 25, 2024_ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Singapore this year from 2.4% to 2.6%. The improvement is attributed to a positive outlook for the manufacturing sector, supported by the global electronics recovery and a favorable business climate. In addition, the financial services sector is benefiting from a gradual lowering of interest rates. Singapore, as reported by Tamil Murasu, stands out as the only country in Southeast Asia to see an increase in growth forecasts. The city-state is a major financial and commercial hub, known for its highly developed and diversified economy.