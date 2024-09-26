Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Singapore: ADB raises growth forecast for city-state

September 25, 2024_ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Singapore this year from 2.4% to...

Singapore: ADB raises growth forecast for city-state
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for Singapore this year from 2.4% to 2.6%. The improvement is attributed to a positive outlook for the manufacturing sector, supported by the global electronics recovery and a favorable business climate. In addition, the financial services sector is benefiting from a gradual lowering of interest rates. Singapore, as reported by Tamil Murasu, stands out as the only country in Southeast Asia to see an increase in growth forecasts. The city-state is a major financial and commercial hub, known for its highly developed and diversified economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ADB raises growth forecast stands out as growth titolo growth
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza