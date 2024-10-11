Singapore: Agreement to upgrade free trade area with China

October 10, 2024_ Singapore and ASEAN members have substantially concluded negotiations to upgrade their free trade area with China, focusing on the digital and green economies. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced the agreement at the 27th ASEAN-China Summit, highlighting the importance of keeping the agreement relevant and future-proof. This upgrade, the second since 2010, includes new rules on customs procedures, non-tariff barriers and economic cooperation. The source of this news is Berita Harian. The ASEAN-China free trade area covers more than 2 billion people and a combined GDP of more than US$20 trillion, making it one of the largest in the world.