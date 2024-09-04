Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
12:30
Singapore: Airport spending hike to fund upgrades

04 September 2024_ Singapore passengers will need to brace for increased airport spending to fund necessary upgrades, as air traffic in the...

04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 September 2024_ Singapore passengers will need to brace for increased airport spending to fund necessary upgrades, as air traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to double by 2042. It is estimated that around US$1.7 trillion in airport infrastructure investment will be needed. This initiative aims to ensure that airports can handle increased demand and improve services offered to travellers, straitstimes.com reported. Airport upgrades are crucial to maintaining Singapore as a leading air hub in the region, given its strategic location and importance to tourism and trade.

